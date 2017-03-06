March 6 Overseas Chinese Town Asia Holdings Ltd

* Unit entered into cornerstone investment agreement with Minsheng Education, Citigroup Global and Macquarie Capital

* City Legend has agreed to subscribe for investor shares of Minsheng Education at offer price as part of international offering

* Maximum subscription price for investor shares payable by City Legend under cornerstone investment agreement will not exceed about HK$509.7mln