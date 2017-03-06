BRIEF-Tobin Properties Q1 oper profit SEK 27.3 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 27.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 Overseas Chinese Town Asia Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into cornerstone investment agreement with Minsheng Education, Citigroup Global and Macquarie Capital
* City Legend has agreed to subscribe for investor shares of Minsheng Education at offer price as part of international offering
* Maximum subscription price for investor shares payable by City Legend under cornerstone investment agreement will not exceed about HK$509.7mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 27.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO