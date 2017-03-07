March 7 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

* Overseas Shipholding Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations

* TCE revenues for Q4 of 2016 were $109.6 million, down 4%

* Q4 shipping revenue fell 3 percent to $114.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: