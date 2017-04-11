BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Ovid Therapeutics Inc
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol “OVID”
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc - Citigroup, Cowen And Company, William Blair and JMP Securities are underwriters to IPO
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2p1wWgi
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.