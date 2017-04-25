April 25 Ovid Therapeutics Inc
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of
common stock - SEC filing
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc currently expect the initial public
offering price to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share of
common stock
* Ovid Therapeutics says intends to use about $35 million of
IPO proceeds to conduct and complete Phase 2 stars trial of
OV101 in adults with angelman syndrome
* Ovid Therapeutics says intends to use about $17 million of
IPO proceeds to conduct and complete Phase 1B/2A trial of OV935
* Ovid Therapeutics says intends to use about $7 million of
IPO proceeds for other ongoing research and development
activities related to additional drug candidates
Source text: (bit.ly/2q04Gbz)