April 20 Ovostar Union NV:

* FY 2016 net profit $22.2 million versus $31.0 million year ago

* FY 2016 revenue $77.7 million versus $75.6 million year ago

* FY 2016 EBITDA $24.1 million versus $34.8 million year ago

* FY 2016 egg production increased by 24 percent year on year to 1.48 billion eggs

* As at Dec. 31, 2016 total flock grew by 16 percent to 7.6 million hens, while laying hens flock increased by 22 percent and reached 6.5 million hens

* Sees that in 2017 export sales will generate over 35 percent of total revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)