May 15 OVOSTAR UNION NV:

* Q1 REVENUE $19.8 MILLION VERSUS $17.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT $4.3 MILLION VERSUS $6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN Q1 THE GROUP PRODUCED SHELL EGGS IN THE QUANTITY OF 404 456 THOUSAND ITEMS (31 MARCH 2016: 317 162 THOUSAND) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)