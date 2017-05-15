Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
May 15 OVOSTAR UNION NV:
* Q1 REVENUE $19.8 MILLION VERSUS $17.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT $4.3 MILLION VERSUS $6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* IN Q1 THE GROUP PRODUCED SHELL EGGS IN THE QUANTITY OF 404 456 THOUSAND ITEMS (31 MARCH 2016: 317 162 THOUSAND) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt