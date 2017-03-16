BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Ovostar Union NV:
* Sees laying hens flock to increase by 9 percent in 2017 to 7.1 million heads
* Sees shell eggs production to increase in 2017 by 15 percent to 1.70 billion eggs
* The current investment program that is being carried out at Stavysche production site is planned to be completed in 2018-2019
* "At that point we expect to reach 10 million of total flock and 2 billion eggs produced per year", the company said in its presentation for Dragon Capital 13th Investor Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.