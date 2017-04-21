BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 21 Ovostar Union NV:
* As at March 31, 2017 total flock increased by 14 percent year-on-year to 7.7 million hens, while laying hens flock reached 6.7 million hens, up by 18 percent year-on-year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees