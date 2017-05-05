May 5 Topbuild Corp:

* Owens Corning and Topbuild announce settlement of contract dispute

* Owens Corning - under terms of settlement, Topbuild will pay Owens Corning $30 million in cash

* Owens Corning - settlement will also result in dismissal of lawsuit filed in may, 2016 in Toledo, Ohio in connection with dispute

* Owens Corning - additional details of settlement agreement remain confidential.