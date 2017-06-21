WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Owens Corning
* Owens corning announces commencement of cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding notes
* Owens corning - commencing cash tender offers for any and all of its outstanding 9% senior notes due 2019 and a portion of 7% senior notes due 2036
* Owens corning - aggregate principal amount of 2036 notes that may be purchased in tender offer with respect to 2036 notes will be up to $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.