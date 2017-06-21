June 21 Owens Corning

* Owens corning announces commencement of cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding notes

* Owens corning - commencing cash tender offers for any and all of its outstanding 9% senior notes due 2019 and a portion of 7% senior notes due 2036

* Owens corning - aggregate principal amount of 2036 notes that may be purchased in tender offer with respect to 2036 notes will be up to $140 million