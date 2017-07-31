FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Q2 sales $1.8 billion
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 31, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Q2 sales $1.8 billion

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Owens-Illinois Inc:

* O-I reports second quarter 2017 results; continued strong business performance and favorable non-operational tailwinds drive 2017 earnings guidance higher

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.37 to $2.47 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.77 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Owens-Illinois Inc - ‍now expects earnings from continuing operations attributable to co, diluted for FY 2017 to be in range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share​

* Owens-Illinois Inc - ‍expects cash provided by continuing operating activities for 2017 to be approximately $750 million​

* Owens-Illinois Inc - "raising our guidance on our full-year earnings performance"

* Owens-Illinois Inc - ‍expects adjusted free cash flow to be approximately $365 million for FY​

* Owens-Illinois Inc - sees ‍excluding certain items from first half of 2017, adjusted earnings per share for full year 2017 in range of $2.55 to $2.65​

* Owens-Illinois- Qtrly sales volume in Asia pacific declined due to lower domestic sales in China; production was exported to support sales to mature markets

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Owens-Illinois-On July 31, a European unit of co sold to a third party its right, title, interest in amounts due under arbitration award against Venezuela

* Owens-Illinois Inc - European unit received cash payment of $115 million, retains modest potential upside depending upon recovery of award

* Owens-Illinois-In event award is partially/completely annulled, subsidiary may be required to repay up to entire amount of cash payment to third party

* Owens-Illinois Inc - company intends to use after-tax proceeds of cash payments to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.