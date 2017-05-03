May 2 Owens & Minor Inc

* Owens & minor reports 1st quarter 2017 financial results and announces acquisition

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $2.33 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.38 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.20

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85

* Owens & minor inc - is affirming its guidance for 2017 earnings on an adjusted basis

* Owens & minor inc - domestic segment quarterly revenues were $2.19 billion compared to $2.32 billion a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: