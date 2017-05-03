BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Owens & Minor Inc:
* Owens & Minor to acquire Byram Healthcare
company expects that transaction will have limited impact on 2017 earnings and will be modestly accretive in 2018
* Signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire byram healthcare for approximately $380 million in cash
* Expects that transaction will have limited impact on 2017 earnings
acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $450 million in incremental annual revenue for Owens & Minor
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results