BRIEF-Regulator accepts Haitong Unitrust International Leasing's Hong Kong share offering
* Says securities regulator accepts application for Haitong Unitrust International Leasing Corp's Hong Kong share offering
June 15 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc:
* Owens Realty MortgageaInc acknowledges receipt of letter from freestone capital and issues response
* Owens Realty Mortgage says issued a letter in response to Freestone Capital Management's June 1, 2017 open letter to chairman and board of directors
* Says "will continue to welcome and take into account views and opinions of all of our stockholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 23 Asian market players generally welcome a decision to move to repo rates as a benchmark for short-term U.S. interest rates, though they are sceptical the planned reference point will end use of scandal-tainted Libor in the foreseeable future.