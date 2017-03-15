BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 15 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc
* Owens realty mortgage, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 FFO loss per share $0.08
* Owens realty mortgage inc qtrly total revenues $3.7 million versus $4.4 million
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $3.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.