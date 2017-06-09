June 9 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc:

* Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. Announces amendment of secured revolving credit facility with California Bank & Trust, First Bank and Umpqua Bank increasing maximum to $75,000,000

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc - ‍amendment to increase maximum potential borrowings to $75 million and to add Umpqua Bank as an additional lender​