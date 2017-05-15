BRIEF-Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co
* Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon:
May 15 Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd
* Oxbridge RE Holdings qtrly basic and diluted common share $0.22
* Qtrly net premiums earned increased to $1.5 million compared with $1.4 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW, June 20 Brazil's government wants a landmark pension reform approved by the Chamber of Deputies in a first-round vote in the first half of the year, before a legislative recess scheduled for late July, President Michel Temer said on Tuesday during a visit to Moscow.