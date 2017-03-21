BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:
* Oxea Corporation awards Jacobs construction management contract
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc says new propanol 2 unit is scheduled to come on line in 2018
* Jacobs Engineering-awarded construction management contract from Oxea Corporation for propanol expansion project at manufacturing site at Bay city, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.