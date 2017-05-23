UPDATE 6-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
May 23 Oxford Biodynamics Plc:
* Entered into development deal with two of top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, that are collaborating on an anti pd-l1 therapy
* Agreement has potential to be extended in form of a licensing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
MARORA, India, June 23 A toilet charity has renamed an Indian village after U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a promotional push to raise cash and support for better sanitation.