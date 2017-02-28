WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 1 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc
* Oxford immunotec reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.22
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $20.8 million to $21.3 million
* Q4 revenue $23.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $22.9 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $102 million to $105 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $105.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $22.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.