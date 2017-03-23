March 23 Oxford Industries Inc -
* Oxford reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 from continuing
operations
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.72 from continuing
operations
* Q4 sales $261 million versus I/B/E/S view $267.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 to $1.10
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.98 to $1.08 from
continuing operations
* Sees q1 2017 sales $270 million to $280 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.08 billion to $1.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $273.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $1.03
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says capital expenditures in fiscal 2017 are expected to
be approximately $55 million
