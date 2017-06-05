BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 5 Oxford Lane Capital Corp:
* Oxford Lane Capital Corp. announces preferred stock offering
* Oxford Lane Capital Corp - plans to offer shares of its newly designated series 2024 term preferred shares in an underwritten public offering
* Oxford Lane Capital Corp - intends to use net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 8.125 pct series 2024 term preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)