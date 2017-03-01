March 1 Ozderici Reit:

* FY 2016 revenue of 28.6 million lira ($7.8 million) versus 21.1 million lira year ago

* FY 2016 net profit of 23.5 million lira versus 113.5 million lira year ago ($1 = 3.6660 liras)