BRIEF-Capita to sell unit to Link Group for 888 mln stg
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg
May 23 Ozner Water International Holding Ltd -
* Ozner Water acquires 51% interest in Guangdong Bili at approximately rmb174 million to provide safe drinking water to education institutions in the prc
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.