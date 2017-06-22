June 22p-ban.com Corp

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 109,000 shares of its stock at the price of 2,137 yen per share, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 23

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EeEtNv

