Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22p-ban.com Corp
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 109,000 shares of its stock at the price of 2,137 yen per share, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 23
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EeEtNv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.