BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 26 P10 Industries Inc
* P10 Industries, Inc., Formerly Active Power Inc., announces approval of its prepackaged plan of reorganization under Chapter 11
* P10 Industries Inc - prepackaged plan of reorganization as amended was approved by U.S. Bankruptcy court, San Antonio, texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION