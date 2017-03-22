March 22 P10 Industries Inc

* P10 Industries Inc.,formerly Active Power Inc., files for reorganization under Chapter 11, announces new investor, while preserving shareholder value

* P10 Industries Inc says Dallas-based 210 capital will invest $4.654 million cash in P10 in exchange for shares of company's common stock

* P10 Industries Inc - in addition, 210 capital will provide up to ten million dollars of financing to be used for acquisitions

* P10 Industries Inc - company filed its voluntary Chapter 11 petition and plan in U.S. bankruptcy court for western district of Texas in San Antonio

* P10 Industries - under plan, will also be shedding all of its contingent liabilities, including obligations under lease of its former headquarters facility

* P10 Industries Inc says in connection with filing, co entered into a restructuring support agreement with 210/P10 Investment, LLC

* P10 Industries - in connection with filing co entered into restructuring support agreement with Langley Holdings, acquirer of P10's former operations