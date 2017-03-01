March 1 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd

* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago

* Says it faces risks of implementing delisting risk warning as it expects to record net losses for second straight year in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lmugnA; bit.ly/2lwr3Cx ($1 = 6.8730 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)