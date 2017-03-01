BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
March 1 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
* Says it faces risks of implementing delisting risk warning as it expects to record net losses for second straight year in 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lmugnA; bit.ly/2lwr3Cx ($1 = 6.8730 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: