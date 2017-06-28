BRIEF-Sprott announces completion of secondary offering
* Sprott announces completion of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd
* Says board elects Zhang Tong as chairman, appoints Ji Yazhong as general manager
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2slop5a
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sprott announces completion of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* profit for year attributable to owners of company was about hk$707 million versus loss of hk$123 million