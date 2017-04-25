BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Paccar Inc
* Paccar achieves good first quarter revenues and profits
* Q1 sales $4.24 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.86 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.88
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Class 8 truck industry retail sales for U.S. and Canada in 2017 are expected to be in a range of 190,000-220,000 vehicles
* Paccar Inc - In 2017, capital expenditures of $375 million-$425 million are targeted for truck and powertrain product development
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.99 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.