BRIEF-Tag Oil says ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, were 4,143 mboe
* Tag Oil Ltd - ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, 2017, were 4,143 mboe compared to 3,619 mboe 2P reserves reported by Tag Oil at March 31, 2016
May 12 Pacgen Life Science Corp:
* Entered deals with Dermamed Pharmaceutical,Deserving Health for exclusive global marketing, sales, distribution rights to personal care products
* Deals provide co with access to over 50 personal care products under brand names of Dermamed, Dermasoleil and Deserving Health
* Turkish Airlines signs with Jeppesen to optimize navigation capabilities