BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd
* Expects delay in publication of 2017 interim results pending completion of forensic review
* Expects 2017 interim results to be completed approximately 3 months following completion of forensic review Source text (bit.ly/2qX72XJ) Further company coverage:
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million