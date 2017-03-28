BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 28 Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd
* An indirect unit, Golden Target Pacific Ltd, filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of united states bankruptcy code Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION