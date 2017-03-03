BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd :
* Announcement Of the proposed issue of US$500 mln, 4.75 per cent. Bonds due 2022
* Company and joint bookrunners entered into a subscription agreement
* Estimated net proceeds from issue of bonds will be approximately US$495.6 million
* J.P. Morgan Securities PLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited as joint bookrunners
* Intends to use net proceeds from issue of bonds for group's servicing of general corporate debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.