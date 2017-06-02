UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 2 Pacific Drilling SA:
* On June 2, Board accepted resignation of Ron Moskovitz as Chairman and member of board with immediate effect - SEC filing
* Board has appointed Cyril Ducau to serve as Chairman of the Board
* Board has determined not to fill the vacancy left by Moskovitz's departure at this time Source text: (bit.ly/2rNE69K) Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 23 Hangcha Group Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in the U.S. Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tAADsH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)