GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Pacific Drilling SA
* Pacific Drilling announces first-quarter 2017 results
* Revenues for first-quarter of $105.5 million with a revenue efficiency of 98.0%
* Qtrly loss per share $4.69
* Qtrly company will not be holding an earnings conference call this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.