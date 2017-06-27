June 27 Pacific Ethanol Inc:
* Pacific Ethanol to acquire Illinois Corn Processing
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - deal for $76 million
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - deal includes $15 million in working
capital
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - deal consolidates additional
production in Pekin, Illinois with a combined 250 million
gallons of production
* Says transaction immediately accretive to earnings
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - expect acquisition will yield
approximately $3 million in annual cost savings over first six
to twelve months after closing
* Pacific Ethanol - of $76 million purchase price, $30
million will be paid in cash and $46 million will be paid
through non-amortizing secured promissory notes
* Says currently engaged in negotiations with cobank to
secure a long-term financing vehicle
* Pacific ethanol inc - intends to refinance seller notes
in near future
* Pacific Ethanol -entered into agreement to issue
additional senior secured notes and amend existing notes to
increase amount by about $14 million
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - have a commitment from Wells Fargo
bank to expand borrowing capacity on Kinergy line of credit
facility from $85 million to $100 million
* Pacific Ethanol - co to acquire Illinois Corn Processing,
llc from Illinois Processing ., a unit of Seacor Holdings Inc.,
and MGPI Processing
