May 12 Pacific Gas and Electric Co:
* Pacific Gas And Electric - on May 11, California public
utilities commission voted out final decision in co's 2017
general rate case proceeding
* Pacific Gas and Electric-final decision authorizes revenue
requirement increase, effective Jan 1, of $88 million over
utility's current level of $7.916 billion
* Pacific Gas and Electric- final decision also authorizes
post-test year revenue requirement increases of $444 million in
2018,$361 million in 2019
* Pacific Gas and Electric - authorized increase is result
of decrease from 2016 levels of $62 million for electric
distribution, decrease of $3 million for gas distribution
* Pacific Gas and Electric Co - 2017 revenue requirement
increase authorized by final decision is effective beginning
January 1, 2017
* Pacific Gas and Electric Co - authorized increase is also
result of an increase of $153 million for electric generation
from 2016 levels
* Pacific Gas and Electric - results for quarter ending june
30 are expected to reflect portion of annual increase
attributable to 6 months ending June 30, 2017
