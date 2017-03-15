March 15 Pacific Gas And Electric Co:

* Parties in San Bruno fire derivative cases filed with court settlement saying reached to resolve consolidated shareholder lawsuit

* Pursuant to settlement stipulation utility will implement gas operations therapeutics, at estimated cost of about $32 million

* Pursuant to settlement, individual defendants' directors, officers liability insurance carriers will pay $90 million to PG&E Corp

* Parties filed with court settlement that they reached to resolve certain additional claims against individual defendants

* PG&E to pay any fee court may grant to counsel for plaintiffs in San Bruno fire derivative cases in amount not exceeding $25 million Source text: (bit.ly/2noiDSC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)