BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 3 Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd :
* For year ended 31 december 2016, group is expected to record a consolidated net profit
* Result due to results contributed by p2p financing platform and loan facilitation services and absence of impairment in respect of goodwill of forestry business
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.