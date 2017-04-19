BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd
* Lender entered into loan agreement with borrower, pursuant to which lender has agreed to provide revolving loan facility
* Joy Wealth Finance Limited has agreed to provide revolving loan facility of up to HK$60 million to borrower
* Interest on revolving loan facility shall accrue at rate of 10% per annum Source text (bit.ly/2oOyCHp) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.