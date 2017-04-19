April 19 Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd

* Lender entered into loan agreement with borrower, pursuant to which lender has agreed to provide revolving loan facility

* Joy Wealth Finance Limited has agreed to provide revolving loan facility of up to HK$60 million to borrower

* Interest on revolving loan facility shall accrue at rate of 10% per annum