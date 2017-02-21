Feb 21 Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd:

* Pacific ridge acquires a new zinc exploration project in Yukon

* Pacific ridge exploration ltd - terms of agreement involve making payments totaling $225,000, issuing 1 million shares and completing $2.5 million in exploration over 5 years

* Pacific ridge exploration ltd - has reached an agreement to acquire an option to earn a 100% interest in ogi zinc prospect