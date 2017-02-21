BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 21 Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd:
* Pacific ridge acquires a new zinc exploration project in Yukon
* Pacific ridge exploration ltd - terms of agreement involve making payments totaling $225,000, issuing 1 million shares and completing $2.5 million in exploration over 5 years
* Pacific ridge exploration ltd - has reached an agreement to acquire an option to earn a 100% interest in ogi zinc prospect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen people, including current and former top officials, were arrested in the Dominican Republic early Monday for ties to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.