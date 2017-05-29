May 30 Pacific Smiles Group Ltd
* trading has been softer than expected in April and May
* fy2017 new centre openings are expected to total 12
compared to guidance of at least 10
* "each additional new centre is dilutive to ebitda in first
6 months of operation"
* sees fy17 ebitda (underlying) at $20.4m - $21.0m
* PSQ opened 4 new centres in 1h17 and expects to open a
further 8 in 2h17, including 1 nib dental care centre in june
* PSQ's new centre rollout plans remain on track.
* sees fy18 patient fee growth of 10% - 15% and ebitda
growth of approximately 10%
