BRIEF-Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co
* Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon:
May 15 Pacific Special Acquisition Corp
* Pacific Special Acquisition Corp - Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Pacific Special Acquisition -Unable to file qtrly 10-Q, co was focused on filing preliminary proxy statement for proposed business combination with borqs international holding Source text: [bit.ly/2pE1IwR] Further company coverage:
* Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW, June 20 Brazil's government wants a landmark pension reform approved by the Chamber of Deputies in a first-round vote in the first half of the year, before a legislative recess scheduled for late July, President Michel Temer said on Tuesday during a visit to Moscow.