Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd:
* Group's revenue decreased by 13.5 pct to HK$5,993.6 million for year ended 31 March 2017
* Board has proposed a final dividend of HK30 cents per share
* FY profit attributable HK$975.6 million versus HK1.13 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.