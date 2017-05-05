May 5 Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd

* Further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in vietnam

* As of today, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers

* "As a result, company has decided to move sales orders of our Vietnam factory to our Panyu factory temporarily until issue is resolved"

* Company considers financial impact to co of this temporary suspension of operation of our vietnam factory to be minimal