Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd
* Further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in vietnam
* As of today, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
* "As a result, company has decided to move sales orders of our Vietnam factory to our Panyu factory temporarily until issue is resolved"
* Company considers financial impact to co of this temporary suspension of operation of our vietnam factory to be minimal Source text (bit.ly/2q5Wn0P) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.