BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
May 22 Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd:
* As of May 22, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
* Considers financial impact to company of this temporary suspension of operation of our Vietnam factory is not significant
* Refers to announcements of company dated 19 April 2017 and 5 May 2017 in relation to interruption of business of factory in Vietnam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla