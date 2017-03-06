March 6 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces proposed offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes

* Announced it intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Intends to use portion of net proceeds to enter into agreements with certain holders of 3.25 pct convertible senior notes due 2019