BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announces proposed offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
* Announced it intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Intends to use portion of net proceeds to enter into agreements with certain holders of 3.25 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI