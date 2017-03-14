French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Phase 4 study shows exparel versus active comparator reduces opioid consumption and postsurgical pain in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty
* Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc says also achieved statistical significance for certain key secondary endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane