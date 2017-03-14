UPDATE 1-U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 14 Pacray International Holdings Ltd :
* It is expected that a decrease in consolidated net loss will be recorded for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected result attributable from decreased fair value loss on company's investments financial assets at fair value
* Loss of about hk$1.8 million expected to be recorded in financial year ended 31 dec 2016 versus loss of about hk$12.5 million recorded in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
CANNES, France, May 28 "The Square", a Swedish movie about the curator of a museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art was awarded the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.