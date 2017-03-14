March 14 Pacray International Holdings Ltd :

* It is expected that a decrease in consolidated net loss will be recorded for year ended 31 december 2016

* Expected result attributable from decreased fair value loss on company's investments financial assets at fair value

* Loss of about hk$1.8 million expected to be recorded in financial year ended 31 dec 2016 versus loss of about hk$12.5 million recorded in previous year